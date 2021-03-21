Diaphragm Compressors Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Diaphragm Compressors are variant of the classic reciprocating compressors with backup and piston rings and rod seal. The compression of gas occurs by means of a flexible membrane, instead of an intake element. The back and forth moving membrane is driven by a rod and a crankshaft mechanism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diaphragm Compressors in UK, including the following market information:

UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

UK Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Diaphragm Compressors Market 2019 (%)

The global Diaphragm Compressors market was valued at 79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 88 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Diaphragm Compressors market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Diaphragm Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Diaphragm Compressors production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Stage

Two Stage

Multi Stage

UK Diaphragm Compressors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Petrochemical

Chemical

General Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Howden

Sundyne

Sera GMBH

PDC Machines

Beijing Jingcheng

Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

Mehrer Compression

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

Aoki Works

Beijing Huizhi

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diaphragm Compressors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Diaphragm Compressors Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diaphragm Compressors Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Diaphragm Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Diaphragm Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diaphragm Compressors Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single Stage

4.1.3 Two Stage

4.1.4 Multi Stage

4.2 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Petrochemical

5.1.3 Chemical

5.1.4 General Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Diaphragm Compressors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Howden

6.1.1 Howden Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Howden Business Overview

6.1.3 Howden Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Howden Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Howden Key News

6.2 Sundyne

6.2.1 Sundyne Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sundyne Business Overview

6.2.3 Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sundyne Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sundyne Key News

6.3 Sera GMBH

6.3.1 Sera GMBH Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sera GMBH Business Overview

6.3.3 Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sera GMBH Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sera GMBH Key News

6.4 PDC Machines

6.4.1 PDC Machines Corporate Summary

6.4.2 PDC Machines Business Overview

6.4.3 PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PDC Machines Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 PDC Machines Key News

6.5 Beijing Jingcheng

6.5.1 Beijing Jingcheng Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beijing Jingcheng Business Overview

6.5.3 Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beijing Jingcheng Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beijing Jingcheng Key News

6.6 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

6.6.1 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Business Overview

6.6.3 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Key News

6.7 Mehrer Compression

6.6.1 Mehrer Compression Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mehrer Compression Business Overview

6.6.3 Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mehrer Compression Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mehrer Compression Key News

6.8 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo

6.8.1 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Business Overview

6.8.3 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Key News

6.9 Aoki Works

6.9.1 Aoki Works Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Aoki Works Business Overview

6.9.3 Aoki Works Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Aoki Works Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Aoki Works Key News

6.10 Beijing Huizhi

6.10.1 Beijing Huizhi Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Beijing Huizhi Business Overview

6.10.3 Beijing Huizhi Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Beijing Huizhi Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Beijing Huizhi Key News

6.11 Fluitron

6.11.1 Fluitron Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Business Overview

6.11.3 Fluitron Diaphragm Compressors Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Fluitron Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Fluitron Key News

7 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Diaphragm Compressors Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Diaphragm Compressors Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Diaphragm Compressors Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Diaphragm Compressors Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Diaphragm Compressors Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Diaphragm Compressors Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Diaphragm Compressors Export Market

7.3.2 UK Diaphragm Compressors Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Diaphragm Compressors Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Diaphragm Compressors Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Diaphragm Compressors Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Diaphragm Compressors in UK

Table 2. Top Players in UK, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. UK Diaphragm Compressors Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. UK Diaphragm Compressors Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. UK Manufacturers Diaphragm Compressors Product Type

Table 9. List of UK Tier 1 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diaphragm Compressors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in UK (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in UK (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in UK, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Diaphragm Compressors Sales in UK, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Howden Corporate Summary

Table 20. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 21. Howden Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Sundyne Corporate Summary

Table 23. Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 24. Sundyne Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Sera GMBH Corporate Summary

Table 26. Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 27. Sera GMBH Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. PDC Machines Corporate Summary

Table 29. PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 30. PDC Machines Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Beijing Jingcheng Corporate Summary

Table 32. Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 33. Beijing Jingcheng Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Corporate Summary

Table 35. Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 36. Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Mehrer Compression Corporate Summary

Table 38. Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 39. Mehrer Compression Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Corporate Summary

Table 41. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 42. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Aoki Works Corporate Summary

Table 44. Aoki Works Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 45. Aoki Works Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Beijing Huizhi Corporate Summary

Table 47. Beijing Huizhi Diaphragm Compressors Product Offerings

Table 48. Beijing Huizhi Diaphragm Compressors Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Fluitron Corporate Summary

