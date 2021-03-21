Direct Marketing Services Market in Italy – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the direct marketing services market, direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Marketing Services in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Direct Marketing Services Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Direct Marketing Services Market 2019 (%)

The global Direct Marketing Services market was valued at 5647.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6184.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the Direct Marketing Services market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Direct Marketing Services businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Direct Marketing Services in Italy. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Marketing Services market size in 2020 and the next few years in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Direct Marketing Services Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy Direct Marketing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Direct mail

Telemarketing

Email marketing

Text (SMS) marketing

Handouts

Social media marketing

Direct selling

Others

Italy Direct Marketing Services Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy Direct Marketing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Direct Marketing Services Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Direct Marketing Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rapp

Epsilon

Wunderman

FCB

Acxiom

Harte-Hanks Direct

OgilvyOne

Merkle

Harland Clarke Corp

MRM//McCann

DigitasLBi

Aimia

SourceLink

BBDO

SapientNitro

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Marketing Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Direct Marketing Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Italy Direct Marketing Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Direct Marketing Services Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Direct Marketing Services Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Marketing Services Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Direct Marketing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Marketing Services Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Italy Manufacturers Direct Marketing Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Marketing Services Players in Italy

3.6.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Direct Marketing Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Marketing Services Companies

…continued

