Direct Marketing Services Market in Malaysia – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the direct marketing services market, direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Marketing Services in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Market 2019 (%)
The global Direct Marketing Services market was valued at 5647.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6184.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the Direct Marketing Services market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Direct Marketing Services businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Direct Marketing Services in Malaysia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Marketing Services market size in 2020 and the next few years in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Direct mail
Telemarketing
Email marketing
Text (SMS) marketing
Handouts
Social media marketing
Direct selling
Others

Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Business to Business
Business to Government
Business to Consumers
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Direct Marketing Services Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Direct Marketing Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Rapp
Epsilon
Wunderman
FCB
Acxiom
Harte-Hanks Direct
OgilvyOne
Merkle
Harland Clarke Corp
MRM//McCann
DigitasLBi
Aimia
SourceLink
BBDO
SapientNitro

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Marketing Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Direct Marketing Services Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Marketing Services Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Malaysia Manufacturers Direct Marketing Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Marketing Services Players in Malaysia
3.6.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Direct Marketing Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Marketing Services Companies

4 Sights by Product

…continued

