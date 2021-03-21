Direct Selling in Serbia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Direct selling witnessed a strong result over the review period, and this trend continued into 2018. This growth was partly driven by the good performance of Avon Cosmetics and Herbalife International, and partly by the growing number of small players that attract an increasing number of consumers seeking lower prices compared to products available in store-based retailers.

Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Serbia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.



Headlines

Prospects

Direct Selling Continues To Record Strong Results

Food and Drink Direct Selling Records Worst Performance

Two Categories Continue To Dominate Overall Direct Selling

Competitive Landscape

Oriflame Declines Heavily, While Avon and Herbalife Record Positive Value Growth

Illicit Direct Selling Still Generates Notable Sales

Combined Value Share of the Three Lading Players Declines in 2018

Channel Data

Executive Summary

Retailing in Serbia Reaches Full Recovery

Lidl Finally Arrives

Internet Retailing Continues To Record Rapid Growth

Stubborn Perseverance of Traditional Grocery Retailers Prevents Higher Concentration

Positive Growth Expected To Continue

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

