Dry Fruit Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Fruit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dry Fruit production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Dry Fruit Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

China Dry Fruit Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Dried Dates

Dried Grapes

Dried Prunes

Dried Apricots

Others

China Dry Fruit Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

China Dry Fruit Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Household

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dry Fruit Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dry Fruit Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Dry Fruit Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Total China Dry Fruit Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

National Raisin Company

Graceland Fruit

Sunsweet Growers

Ocean Spray

Seeberger

Kluth

Heinrich Bruning GmbH

Three Squirrel

Haoxiangni

KBB NUTS

Profood International Corporation

Sunbeam Foods

Murray River Organics

Scalzo Foods

Al Foah

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Fruit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Dry Fruit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Dry Fruit Overall Market Size

2.1 China Dry Fruit Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Dry Fruit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Dry Fruit Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Fruit Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Dry Fruit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Dry Fruit Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Dry Fruit Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Dry Fruit Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Fruit Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Dry Fruit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Fruit Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Dry Fruit Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Fruit Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Dry Fruit Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Dried Dates

4.1.3 Dried Grapes

4.1.4 Dried Prunes

4.1.5 Dried Apricots

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – China Dry Fruit Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Dry Fruit Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Dry Fruit Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Dry Fruit Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Dry Fruit Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Dry Fruit Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Dry Fruit Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Dry Fruit Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Dry Fruit Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Dry Fruit Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Household

5.2 By Application – China Dry Fruit Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Dry Fruit Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Dry Fruit Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Dry Fruit Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Dry Fruit Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Dry Fruit Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Dry Fruit Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Dry Fruit Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Dry Fruit Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 National Raisin Company

6.1.1 National Raisin Company Corporate Summary

6.1.2 National Raisin Company Business Overview

6.1.3 National Raisin Company Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 National Raisin Company Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 National Raisin Company Key News

6.2 Graceland Fruit

6.2.1 Graceland Fruit Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Graceland Fruit Business Overview

6.2.3 Graceland Fruit Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Graceland Fruit Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Graceland Fruit Key News

6.3 Sunsweet Growers

6.3.1 Sunsweet Growers Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sunsweet Growers Business Overview

6.3.3 Sunsweet Growers Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sunsweet Growers Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sunsweet Growers Key News

6.4 Ocean Spray

6.4.1 Ocean Spray Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Ocean Spray Business Overview

6.4.3 Ocean Spray Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Ocean Spray Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Ocean Spray Key News

6.5 Seeberger

6.5.1 Seeberger Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Seeberger Business Overview

6.5.3 Seeberger Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Seeberger Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Seeberger Key News

6.6 Kluth

6.6.1 Kluth Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kluth Business Overview

6.6.3 Kluth Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Kluth Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Kluth Key News

6.7 Heinrich Bruning GmbH

6.6.1 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Business Overview

6.6.3 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Key News

6.8 Three Squirrel

6.8.1 Three Squirrel Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Three Squirrel Business Overview

6.8.3 Three Squirrel Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Three Squirrel Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Three Squirrel Key News

6.9 Haoxiangni

6.9.1 Haoxiangni Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Haoxiangni Business Overview

6.9.3 Haoxiangni Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Haoxiangni Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Haoxiangni Key News

6.10 KBB NUTS

6.10.1 KBB NUTS Corporate Summary

6.10.2 KBB NUTS Business Overview

6.10.3 KBB NUTS Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 KBB NUTS Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 KBB NUTS Key News

6.11 Profood International Corporation

6.11.1 Profood International Corporation Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Profood International Corporation Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.11.3 Profood International Corporation Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Profood International Corporation Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Profood International Corporation Key News

6.12 Sunbeam Foods

6.12.1 Sunbeam Foods Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Sunbeam Foods Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.12.3 Sunbeam Foods Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Sunbeam Foods Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Sunbeam Foods Key News

6.13 Murray River Organics

6.13.1 Murray River Organics Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Murray River Organics Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.13.3 Murray River Organics Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Murray River Organics Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Murray River Organics Key News

6.14 Scalzo Foods

6.14.1 Scalzo Foods Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Scalzo Foods Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.14.3 Scalzo Foods Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Scalzo Foods Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Scalzo Foods Key News

6.15 Al Foah

6.15.1 Al Foah Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Al Foah Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.15.3 Al Foah Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Al Foah Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Al Foah Key News

6.16 Osman Akca

6.16.1 Osman Akca Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Osman Akca Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.16.3 Osman Akca Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Osman Akca Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Osman Akca Key News

….. continued

