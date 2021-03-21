Dry Fruit Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Fruit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dry Fruit production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Dry Fruit Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

Brazil Dry Fruit Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Dried Dates

Dried Grapes

Dried Prunes

Dried Apricots

Others

Brazil Dry Fruit Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

Brazil Dry Fruit Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Household

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dry Fruit Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dry Fruit Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Dry Fruit Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Total Brazil Dry Fruit Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

National Raisin Company

Graceland Fruit

Sunsweet Growers

Ocean Spray

Seeberger

Kluth

Heinrich Bruning GmbH

Three Squirrel

Haoxiangni

KBB NUTS

Profood International Corporation

Sunbeam Foods

Murray River Organics

Scalzo Foods

Al Foah

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Fruit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Dry Fruit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Dry Fruit Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Dry Fruit Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Dry Fruit Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Fruit Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Dry Fruit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Dry Fruit Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Dry Fruit Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Fruit Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Dry Fruit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Fruit Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Dry Fruit Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Fruit Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Dried Dates

4.1.3 Dried Grapes

4.1.4 Dried Prunes

4.1.5 Dried Apricots

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Dry Fruit Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Household

5.2 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Dry Fruit Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 National Raisin Company

6.1.1 National Raisin Company Corporate Summary

6.1.2 National Raisin Company Business Overview

6.1.3 National Raisin Company Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 National Raisin Company Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 National Raisin Company Key News

6.2 Graceland Fruit

6.2.1 Graceland Fruit Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Graceland Fruit Business Overview

6.2.3 Graceland Fruit Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Graceland Fruit Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Graceland Fruit Key News

6.3 Sunsweet Growers

6.3.1 Sunsweet Growers Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sunsweet Growers Business Overview

6.3.3 Sunsweet Growers Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sunsweet Growers Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sunsweet Growers Key News

6.4 Ocean Spray

6.4.1 Ocean Spray Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Ocean Spray Business Overview

6.4.3 Ocean Spray Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Ocean Spray Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Ocean Spray Key News

6.5 Seeberger

6.5.1 Seeberger Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Seeberger Business Overview

6.5.3 Seeberger Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Seeberger Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Seeberger Key News

6.6 Kluth

6.6.1 Kluth Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kluth Business Overview

6.6.3 Kluth Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Kluth Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Kluth Key News

6.7 Heinrich Bruning GmbH

6.6.1 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Business Overview

6.6.3 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Heinrich Bruning GmbH Key News

6.8 Three Squirrel

6.8.1 Three Squirrel Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Three Squirrel Business Overview

6.8.3 Three Squirrel Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Three Squirrel Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Three Squirrel Key News

6.9 Haoxiangni

6.9.1 Haoxiangni Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Haoxiangni Business Overview

6.9.3 Haoxiangni Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Haoxiangni Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Haoxiangni Key News

6.10 KBB NUTS

6.10.1 KBB NUTS Corporate Summary

6.10.2 KBB NUTS Business Overview

6.10.3 KBB NUTS Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 KBB NUTS Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 KBB NUTS Key News

6.11 Profood International Corporation

6.11.1 Profood International Corporation Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Profood International Corporation Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.11.3 Profood International Corporation Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Profood International Corporation Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Profood International Corporation Key News

6.12 Sunbeam Foods

6.12.1 Sunbeam Foods Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Sunbeam Foods Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.12.3 Sunbeam Foods Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Sunbeam Foods Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Sunbeam Foods Key News

6.13 Murray River Organics

6.13.1 Murray River Organics Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Murray River Organics Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.13.3 Murray River Organics Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Murray River Organics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Murray River Organics Key News

6.14 Scalzo Foods

6.14.1 Scalzo Foods Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Scalzo Foods Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.14.3 Scalzo Foods Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Scalzo Foods Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Scalzo Foods Key News

6.15 Al Foah

6.15.1 Al Foah Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Al Foah Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.15.3 Al Foah Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Al Foah Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Al Foah Key News

6.16 Osman Akca

6.16.1 Osman Akca Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Osman Akca Dry Fruit Business Overview

6.16.3 Osman Akca Dry Fruit Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Osman Akca Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Osman Akca Key News

….. continued

