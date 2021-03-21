East Africa Baby Diapers Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025

Global East Africa Baby Diapers market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for East Africa Baby Diapers .

In recent years, the demand for baby diapers has grown steadily in various nations of East Africa.

Baby diaper forms a key hygiene product required to be worn by infants for the purpose of incontinence. The increasing awareness of urban as well as rural population toward maintaining hygiene of infants to ensure their proper growth have led parents to use diapers for their babies. With constant advances in manufacturing technology, the market has witnessed the launch of super-absorbent diapers containing natural odor-blockers that are gentle and soft on the infants’ skin. Recent product innovations have stimulated the use of plant-based and sustainable materials in manufacturing baby diapers, which has boosted their use.

The report provides an in-depth insight into the key market dynamics, emerging trends, recent design innovations, and competitive landscape. The study offers a thorough statistical analysis related to the market share and size of segments and analyzes the key factors shaping the competitive dynamics.

Recent efforts by governments of various countries and private players in East Africa are highlighted and their impact on the pricing strategies of vendors are evaluated. The study takes a closer look at the development of distribution channels in various developing and developed nations which help investors identify lucrative avenues.

East Africa Baby Diapers Market: Trends and Opportunities

The East Africa baby diapers market is primarily driven by a continuous decline in the infant mortality rate in developing nations, an upsurge in urban population with significant disposable incomes, and increasing awareness related to the hygiene of infants. Coupled with this, intensive and consistent efforts made by several governmental and non-governmental organizations to create awareness among rural population have led to an increasing use of baby diapers to promote the healthy growth of infants.

Growing shift toward the use of eco-friendly and sustainable materials in manufacturing baby diapers has resulted in various product innovations. The growing popularity of diapers made with naturally derived and plant-based materials has opened exciting opportunities for manufacturers. Furthermore, the advent of ultra-soft and hypoallergenic diapers made without the use of any additives is expected to propel the market over the forecast period.

However, the growing trend of parents preferring longer in-between changing times of diapers has resulted in skin rashes and infections among babies. Various studies reiterating the role of disposable diapers in causing testicular cancer among males are likely to hinder the growth of the market to an extent. On the other hand, the increasing awareness toward proper practices of changing baby diapers among parents is expected to boost the market in the coming years.

East Africa Baby Diapers Market: Regional Outlook

The major countries analyzed in the research report are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi. Kenya is the most lucrative market for baby diapers in East Africa. The impressive demand for baby diapers in Kenya is propelled by the significant rise in birth rate combined with a substantial decline in the infant mortality rate compared to other developing nations of East Africa. Tanzania is the second largest revenue contributing country in the East Africa diapers market. The Tanzania market is poised to expand at an impressive rate along the forecast period.

East Africa Baby Diapers Market:

Leading players are also developing sustainable products made with biodegradable materials to attract parents who are conscious of the environmental impact of disposing diapers. Major manufacturers are making product innovations and actively boosting their distribution channels to consolidate their presence across major countries. Key players operating in this market include Procter and Gamble, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, INDEVCO Group, SCA Hygiene Products GmbH, Mega Soft (Fujian) Hygiene Products Co. Ltd., and Interconsumer Products Ltd.

Major countries analyzed under this research report are:

Kenya

Uganda

Tanzania

Rwanda

Burundi

Rest of East Africa

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.