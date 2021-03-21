Fragrances in Denmark

Turkish women often prefer to use depilatory services at beauty salons, despite being a more expensive option. However, the growing number of professional women with less time to spend on depilatory care has stimulated sales of home-use systems. In 2018, healthy current value growth was due to the availability of depilatories that provide beauty salon effects. New launches over the review period concentrated on convenient application, time-efficiency and professional care at home. Product innova…
Euromonitor International’s Depilatories in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367372-depilatories-in-turkey
Product coverage: Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
|Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/unmanned-supermarket-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-admissions-software-market-global-outlook-2021-effect-of-covid-19-on-market-demand-size-share-key-players-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Depilatories sees healthy current value growth
Hair removers/bleaches remains popular
Competition from hair removal alternatives
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Gillette continues to prosper
Strong multinational and domestic brand presence
Manufacturers aim to increase frequency of use to grow sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Women’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Beauty and personal care continues to grow despite economic and political issues
Millennials are a key driver of beauty and personal care
Multinationals dominate the landscape
New product development drives the industry
Key factors offer growth opportunities
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018
Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/