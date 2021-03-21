All news

Global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026

1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) or hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) is an organic compound in the class known as isocyanates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
0.995
Others

Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Polyurethane Coatings
Adhesive
Inks
Others
By application, polyturethane is the major segment, with market share of about 74% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Covestro
Vencorex
Tosoh
Wanhua Chemical

 

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 0.995
4.1.3 Others
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Polyurethane Coatings
5.1.3 Adhesive
5.1.4 Inks
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Covestro
6.1.1 Covestro Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Covestro Business Overview
6.1.3 Covestro 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Covestro Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Covestro Key News
6.2 Vencorex
6.2.1 Vencorex Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Vencorex Business Overview
6.2.3 Vencorex 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Vencorex Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Vencorex Key News
6.3 Tosoh
6.3.1 Tosoh Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Tosoh Business Overview
6.3.3 Tosoh 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Tosoh Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Tosoh Key News
6.4 Wanhua Chemical
6.4.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Wanhua Chemical Business Overview
6.4.3 Wanhua Chemical 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Wanhua Chemical Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Wanhua Chemical Key News
6.5 BASF
6.5.1 BASF Corporate Summary
6.5.2 BASF Business Overview
6.5.3 BASF 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.5.5 BASF Key News

7 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Manufacturers in Southeast Asia
7.2.1 Southeast Asia Key Local 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 Southeast Asia Key Local 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 Southeast Asia Key Local 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production Sold in Southeast Asia and Sold Other Than Southeast Asia by Manufacturers
7.3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Export and Import in Southeast Asia
7.3.1 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Export Market
7.3.2 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market
8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3 Market Drivers
8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Supply Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Market Analysis
9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Distributors and Sales Agents in Southeast Asia

10 Conclusion

 

 

