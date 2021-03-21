Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Camouflage Ammunition is a self-defense smoke obscurant and non lethal device system externally mounted on armored vehicles that aims to camouflage armored vehicles, camouflage ammunition provides a self-screening smoke capability for armored vehicles for concealing maneuvers or vehicle activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 76mm Camouflage Ammunition in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 76mm Camouflage Ammunition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 76mm Camouflage Ammunition production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Armored Vehicles Camouflage Ammunition

Type II

The annual production of armored vehicle camouflage Ammunition is 143,840 Units in 2019, which is expected to increase to 176,960 Units by 2019.

South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Camouflage Armored Vehicles

Application 2

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti

GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA

Hellenic Defence Systems

Rheinmetall

MERX

Oxley

Valhalla Turrets

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Armored Vehicles Camouflage Ammunition

4.1.3

4.2 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Camouflage Armored Vehicles

5.1.3 Application 2

5.2 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.1 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview

6.1.3 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG Key News

6.2 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti

6.2.1 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti Corporate Summary

6.2.2 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti Business Overview

6.2.3 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti Key News

6.3 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA

6.3.1 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA Corporate Summary

6.3.2 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA Business Overview

6.3.3 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA Key News

6.4 Hellenic Defence Systems

6.4.1 Hellenic Defence Systems Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Hellenic Defence Systems Business Overview

6.4.3 Hellenic Defence Systems 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hellenic Defence Systems Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Hellenic Defence Systems Key News

6.5 Rheinmetall

6.5.1 Rheinmetall Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Rheinmetall Business Overview

6.5.3 Rheinmetall 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Rheinmetall Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Rheinmetall Key News

6.6 MERX

6.6.1 MERX Corporate Summary

6.6.2 MERX Business Overview

6.6.3 MERX 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 MERX Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 MERX Key News

6.7 Oxley

6.6.1 Oxley Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Oxley Business Overview

6.6.3 Oxley 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Oxley Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Oxley Key News

6.8 Valhalla Turrets

6.8.1 Valhalla Turrets Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Valhalla Turrets Business Overview

6.8.3 Valhalla Turrets 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Valhalla Turrets Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Valhalla Turrets Key News

6.9 Diehl Defence

6.9.1 Diehl Defence Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Diehl Defence Business Overview

6.9.3 Diehl Defence 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Diehl Defence Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Diehl Defence Key News

7 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

….. continued

