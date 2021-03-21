Global Acrylic Acid Market in China Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229456-acrylic-acid-market-in-china-manufacturing-and-consumption
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Acid in China, including the following market information:
China Acrylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Acrylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China Acrylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Acrylic Acid Market 2019 (%)
ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/06/15/oxymetry-2020-global-market-size-share-market-growth-opportunities-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026/
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acrylic Acid production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Acrylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Acrylic Acid 100%
Acrylic Acid 80%
Acrylic Acid/Toluene
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blood-stream-infection-testing-market-by-type-component-end-user-application-and-region-global-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10
China Acrylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)
Dispersants
Flocculants
Thickening Agents
Adhesives
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Basf
DowDuPont
Nippon Shokubai
Akema
Formosa
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chem
Toagosei
Sasol
Hexion
Idemitsu Kosan
Jiangsu Jurong
HUAYI
Satellite
Basf-YPC
Sanmu Group
Shandong Kaitai
CNOOC
ChemChina
CNPC
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Acrylic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
…continued
Contact Us:
[email protected]
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)
971 0503084105