All news

Global Acrylic Acid Market in China Market Research Report for 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Acrylic Acid Market in China Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229456-acrylic-acid-market-in-china-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Acid in China, including the following market information:
China Acrylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Acrylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China Acrylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Acrylic Acid Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/06/15/oxymetry-2020-global-market-size-share-market-growth-opportunities-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acrylic Acid production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Acrylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Acrylic Acid 100%
Acrylic Acid 80%
Acrylic Acid/Toluene

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blood-stream-infection-testing-market-by-type-component-end-user-application-and-region-global-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

China Acrylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)
Dispersants
Flocculants
Thickening Agents
Adhesives

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Basf
DowDuPont
Nippon Shokubai
Akema
Formosa
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chem
Toagosei
Sasol
Hexion
Idemitsu Kosan
Jiangsu Jurong
HUAYI
Satellite
Basf-YPC
Sanmu Group
Shandong Kaitai
CNOOC
ChemChina
CNPC

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Acrylic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Baw Filters Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Baw Filters Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Baw Filters market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]
All news Energy News Space

Medical Silica Gel Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects And Opportunities 2020-2026 with key players position (Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries, W. R. Grace, Solvay)

deepak

The Medical Silica Gel Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Medical Silica Gel Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Medical Silica Gel Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards […]
All news

Rising Production Scale Motivates Rotating Mousehole Market Growth in the Coming Years

atul

The Global Rotating Mousehole Market report has been released with new data and figure for better understating of Rotating Mousehole market condition. The Report also focuses on Rotating Mousehole industry trend, growth rate, investment strategy, competitor analysis, opportunity and forecasts to 2023. The Rotating Mousehole Market value and volume projection are also served in the […]