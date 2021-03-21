Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Acupuncture Needles has its origin from China. It involves the insertions of thin needles into certain locations of the human body. These locations are generally termed as acupuncture points and form the main focus of the acupuncture treatment. The procedure may also involve the application of pressure, heat or laser light at the acupuncture points.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acupuncture Needles in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Acupuncture Needles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Acupuncture Needles Market 2019 (%)

The global Acupuncture Needles market was valued at 111.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 149.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. While the Acupuncture Needles market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Acupuncture Needles businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Acupuncture Needles in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acupuncture Needles market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Acupuncture Needles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Acupuncture Needles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Disposable Needle

Non-disposable Needle

Southeast Asia Acupuncture Needles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Acupuncture Needles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Acupuncture Needles Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Acupuncture Needles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Suzhou Medical

SEIRIN

Empecs

Dongbang

Suzhou Acupuncture

Wuxi Jiajian

Asiamed

Cloud & Dragon

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acupuncture Needles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Acupuncture Needles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Thailand Acupuncture Needles Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Acupuncture Needles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acupuncture Needles Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Acupuncture Needles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Acupuncture Needles Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Thailand Manufacturers Acupuncture Needles Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acupuncture Needles Players in Thailand

3.6.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Acupuncture Needles Companies

3.6.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acupuncture Needles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Disposable Needle

4.1.3 Non-disposable Needle

4.2 By Type – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospitals

5.1.3 Clinics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Acupuncture Needles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

….CONTINUED

