Global Air Treatment Products in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2020, air purifiers is set to perform well overall, nonetheless the product area will remain relatively small compared to others. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there was a spike in demand for air purifiers, As many consumers wanted to ensure that their home environment was as hygienic as possible in order to prevent the spread of the virus. As lockdown came to an end in May, sales began to normalise slightly as consumers were spending less time at home. However, sales boosted again in the…

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Hygiene concerns lead to spike demand for air purifiers
Slowed sales for air conditioners do to store closures and reduced purchasing powers
Polarisation witnessed in cooling fans during the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Air purifiers loses traction as the pandemic comes to an end
Cooling fans suffers as a result of the ongoing financial repercussions of the pandemic
Dehumidifiers increasingly grows in popularity due to growing consumer awareness
