Global Air Treatment Products in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Air treatment products maintained strong retail volume growth in 2020, with marginally higher growth than seen in the previous year, but lower than in other years of the review period. Consumers were more careful with their budgets due to concern about the economic impact of COVID-19, which limited growth in first-time sales. Some consumers also turned to cheaper products if they needed to make replacement purchases. However, the virus also made some consumers more conscious of hygiene, which co…
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859040-air-treatment-products-in-vietnam
Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intimate-underwear-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wearable-payment-device-global-market-status-and-trend-report-2015-2026-2021-03-06
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Air Treatment Products in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Continued growth thanks to hot summer and greater hygiene concerns
Promotions and services contribute to growth, especially for e-commerce
Tan Tien SENKO takes the lead from Vietnam Fan
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continued although slowing performance, with air conditioners hampering growth
Concerns about air quality set to maintain dynamism for air purifiers
Innovation set to lead to stronger competition in the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Production of Air Conditioners: Total Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/