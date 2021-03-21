Global Airport X-Ray Security Screening Systems Market , Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Hydro turbines are devices used in hydroelectric generation plants that transfer the energy from moving water to a rotating shaft to generate electricity. These turbines rotate or spin as a response to water being introduced to their blades. These turbines are essential in the area of hydropower – the process of generating power from water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydro Turbines in China, including the following market information:

China Hydro Turbines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Hydro Turbines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Hydro Turbines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Hydro Turbines Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydro Turbines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydro Turbines production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Hydro Turbines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Hydro Turbines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Francis

Kaplan

Pelton

Others

China Hydro Turbines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Hydro Turbines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Small Hydro(1-50MW)

Medium Hydro(50-100MW)

Large Hydro(>100MW)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydro Turbines Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydro Turbines Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Hydro Turbines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Hydro Turbines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Andritz

Voith

GE

Toshiba

Dongfang Electric

BHEL

Hitachi Mitsubishi

Harbin Electric

IMPSA

Zhefu

Power Machines

CME

Marvel

Global Hydro Energy

Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

Tianfa

Litostroj Power Group

Gilkes

GUGLER Water Turbines

Geppert Hydropower

FLOVEL

DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydro Turbines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Hydro Turbines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Hydro Turbines Overall Market Size

2.1 China Hydro Turbines Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Hydro Turbines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Hydro Turbines Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydro Turbines Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Hydro Turbines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Hydro Turbines Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Hydro Turbines Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Hydro Turbines Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydro Turbines Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Hydro Turbines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydro Turbines Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Hydro Turbines Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydro Turbines Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Francis

4.1.3 Kaplan

4.1.4 Pelton

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Hydro Turbines Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Small Hydro(1-50MW)

5.1.3 Medium Hydro(50-100MW)

5.1.4 Large Hydro(>100MW)

5.2 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Hydro Turbines Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Andritz

6.1.1 Andritz Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Andritz Business Overview

6.1.3 Andritz Hydro Turbines Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Andritz Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Andritz Key News

….continued

