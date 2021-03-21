All news

Global Anthrax Vaccines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Anthrax is a serious disease that can affect both animals and humans. It is caused by bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. People can get anthrax from contact with infected animals, wool, meat, or hides.Anthrax vaccine protects against anthrax disease. Anthrax vaccine was licensed in 1970.Based on limited but sound evidence, the vaccine protects against both cutaneous (skin) and inhalation anthrax.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anthrax Vaccines in US, including the following market information:
US Anthrax Vaccines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Anthrax Vaccines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)
US Anthrax Vaccines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)
Top Five Competitors in US Anthrax Vaccines Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anthrax Vaccines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anthrax Vaccines production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
US Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Live Vaccines
Cell free PA Vaccines

US Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
US Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Human Use
Animal Use

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Doses)
Total US Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Emergent BioSolutions
Merial
Merck
Zoetis
Bayer Sanidad Animal
Colorado Serum
PharmAthene
Tiankang
Biogénesis-Bago
CAVAC
Rosenbusch
Agrovet
Vecol
CVCRI
IVPM
Prondil
CDV
Indian Immunologicals
Botswana Vaccine Institute
Ceva Santé Animale
Intervac

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anthrax Vaccines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Anthrax Vaccines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Anthrax Vaccines Overall Market Size
2.1 US Anthrax Vaccines Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Anthrax Vaccines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Anthrax Vaccines Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anthrax Vaccines Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Anthrax Vaccines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Anthrax Vaccines Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Anthrax Vaccines Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

…continued

 

