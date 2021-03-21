All news

Global Anthrax Vaccines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Anthrax is a serious disease that can affect both animals and humans. It is caused by bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. People can get anthrax from contact with infected animals, wool, meat, or hides.Anthrax vaccine protects against anthrax disease. Anthrax vaccine was licensed in 1970.Based on limited but sound evidence, the vaccine protects against both cutaneous (skin) and inhalation anthrax.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anthrax Vaccines in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)
South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anthrax Vaccines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anthrax Vaccines production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Live Vaccines
Cell free PA Vaccines

South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Human Use
Animal Use

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Doses)
Total South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Emergent BioSolutions
Merial
Merck
Zoetis
Bayer Sanidad Animal
Colorado Serum
PharmAthene
Tiankang
Biogénesis-Bago
CAVAC
Rosenbusch
Agrovet
Vecol
CVCRI
IVPM
Prondil
CDV
Indian Immunologicals
Botswana Vaccine Institute
Ceva Santé Animale
Intervac

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anthrax Vaccines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anthrax Vaccines Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea Anthrax Vaccines Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anthrax Vaccines Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Anthrax Vaccines Product Type

…continued

 

