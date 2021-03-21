Global Anthrax Vaccines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Anthrax is a serious disease that can affect both animals and humans. It is caused by bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. People can get anthrax from contact with infected animals, wool, meat, or hides.Anthrax vaccine protects against anthrax disease. Anthrax vaccine was licensed in 1970.Based on limited but sound evidence, the vaccine protects against both cutaneous (skin) and inhalation anthrax.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anthrax Vaccines in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)

Italy Anthrax Vaccines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anthrax Vaccines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anthrax Vaccines production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)

Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Live Vaccines

Cell free PA Vaccines

Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)

Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Human Use

Animal Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Doses)

Total Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Emergent BioSolutions

Merial

Merck

Zoetis

Bayer Sanidad Animal

Colorado Serum

PharmAthene

Tiankang

Biogénesis-Bago

CAVAC

Rosenbusch

Agrovet

Vecol

CVCRI

IVPM

Prondil

CDV

Indian Immunologicals

Botswana Vaccine Institute

Ceva Santé Animale

Intervac

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anthrax Vaccines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Anthrax Vaccines Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Anthrax Vaccines Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Anthrax Vaccines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Anthrax Vaccines Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anthrax Vaccines Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Anthrax Vaccines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Anthrax Vaccines Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Anthrax Vaccines Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

…continued

