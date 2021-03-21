Global Antibody Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Monoclonal Antibodies (IgMs) are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells, cloned from a single parent cell. They are therefore of constant structure and bind to the same foreign markers (called “antigens”). The technology behind the generation of monoclonal antibodies was discovered in 1972 by César Milstein and Georges Köhler – scientists at the Roche-funded Basel Institute for Immunology – who were later to win the Nobel Prize. Monoclonal antibodies revolutionized biological research and built the basis for the use of therapeutic antibodies in medicine and for the entire biotechnology industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody in France, including the following market information:

France Antibody Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Antibody Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Antibody Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Antibody Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antibody manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Antibody production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Antibody Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

IgM

IgG

IgA

Other

France Antibody Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Antibody Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total France Antibody Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

AbbVie

Amgen

Pfizer

Bayer

Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Biogen

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antibody Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Antibody Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Antibody Overall Market Size

2.1 France Antibody Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Antibody Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Antibody Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antibody Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Antibody Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Antibody Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Antibody Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Antibody Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibody Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

…..continued

