Global Antibody Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Monoclonal Antibodies (IgMs) are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells, cloned from a single parent cell. They are therefore of constant structure and bind to the same foreign markers (called “antigens”). The technology behind the generation of monoclonal antibodies was discovered in 1972 by César Milstein and Georges Köhler – scientists at the Roche-funded Basel Institute for Immunology – who were later to win the Nobel Prize. Monoclonal antibodies revolutionized biological research and built the basis for the use of therapeutic antibodies in medicine and for the entire biotechnology industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Antibody Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Antibody Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Antibody Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Antibody Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antibody manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Antibody production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Antibody Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

IgM

IgG

IgA

Other

South Korea Antibody Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Antibody Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Antibody Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

AbbVie

Amgen

Pfizer

Bayer

Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Biogen

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antibody Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Antibody Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Antibody Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Antibody Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Antibody Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Antibody Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antibody Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Antibody Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Antibody Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Antibody Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Antibody Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

…continued

