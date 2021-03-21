All news

Global Antibody Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Monoclonal Antibodies (IgMs) are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells, cloned from a single parent cell. They are therefore of constant structure and bind to the same foreign markers (called “antigens”). The technology behind the generation of monoclonal antibodies was discovered in 1972 by César Milstein and Georges Köhler – scientists at the Roche-funded Basel Institute for Immunology – who were later to win the Nobel Prize. Monoclonal antibodies revolutionized biological research and built the basis for the use of therapeutic antibodies in medicine and for the entire biotechnology industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Antibody Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Antibody Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Southeast Asia Antibody Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Antibody Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antibody manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Antibody production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Antibody Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Southeast Asia Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
IgM
IgG
IgA
Other

Southeast Asia Antibody Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Southeast Asia Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Therapeutic
Research
Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Antibody Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Southeast Asia Antibody Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Roche
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
Novartis
AbbVie
Amgen
Pfizer
Bayer
Lilly
Bristol-Myers Squibb
GlaxoSmithKline
Biogen
AstraZeneca
Sanofi
Alexion Pharmaceuticals

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antibody Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Antibody Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Antibody Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Antibody Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Antibody Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Antibody Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…..continued

 

