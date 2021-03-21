Global Antibody Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Monoclonal Antibodies (IgMs) are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells, cloned from a single parent cell. They are therefore of constant structure and bind to the same foreign markers (called “antigens”). The technology behind the generation of monoclonal antibodies was discovered in 1972 by César Milstein and Georges Köhler – scientists at the Roche-funded Basel Institute for Immunology – who were later to win the Nobel Prize. Monoclonal antibodies revolutionized biological research and built the basis for the use of therapeutic antibodies in medicine and for the entire biotechnology industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Antibody Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Antibody Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Antibody Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Antibody Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antibody manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Antibody production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Antibody Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

IgM

IgG

IgA

Other

Brazil Antibody Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Antibody Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Antibody Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

AbbVie

Amgen

Pfizer

Bayer

Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Biogen

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antibody Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Antibody Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Antibody Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Antibody Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Antibody Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Antibody Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antibody Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Antibody Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Antibody Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Antibody Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Antibody Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

…..continued

