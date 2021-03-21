Global Apparel Accessories in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

At the beginning of lockdown in March 2020 the use of facemasks was not compulsory. However, since mid-April the situation changed, with the wearing of face masks mandatory across the whole country. As consequence, sales of reusable facemasks during April and May were extremely high, with sales falling away dramatically in the following months. Several factors impacted in the poor performance since June, the first being the presence of illegal facemasks, which are available for sale on street co…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Apparel Accessories in Argentina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Compulsory wearing of face masks leads to spike in category growth

Gloves bought and worn as a prevention accessory, while ties suffers from the closure of workplaces and more relaxed attire during remote business meetings

Fragmented environment with strong share for private label

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Popularity of facemasks set to wane as the pandemic recedes

Blue Star Group leverages on e-commerce and maintains low prices

Illegal sales on the rise again, especially in belts and gloves as consumers seek to save money

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

