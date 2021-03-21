All news

Global Apparel Accessories in Taiwan Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Apparel Accessories in Taiwan Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

During COVID-19, retailers have found that consumers spend less time in-store, preferring to make their purchases quickly then leaving. As such, brands at department stores have started to offer foodservices and other experience-driven options to entice consumers to spend longer in store. This is particularly relevant for apparel accessories, because these items typically have lower unit prices than products in other apparel categories and are therefore more likely to be bought as an impulse buy…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199869-apparel-accessories-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disposable-electronic-cigarettes-market-2021-trends-share-product-analysis-market-challenges-new-opportunities-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chemicals-materials-market-research-report-global-anesthesia-co2-absorbent-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Apparel Accessories in Taiwan
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduced time in-store limits impulse purchases of apparel accessories
Massive growth driven by face masks will not be sustained
Uniqlo remains on top despite losses in share; second-hand trend gains tractions with the introduction of 2ND STREET
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth prospects for scarves and gloves limited due to long summers and warm winters
Apparel accessories to benefit from rise of e-commerce as small players emerge
Sales of ties and belts to be boosted by image awareness and innovations
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105            

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news News

Medical Equipment Rental Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Medical Equipment Rental Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Medical Equipment Rental market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics […]
All news

Harmonic Damper Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2030

atul

Market Overview of Harmonic Damper Market The Harmonic Damper market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, […]
All news News

Big Data Tools Market Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through Swot Analysis 2021| Answerdock, Dundas BI, IBM, Sisense

a2z

Big Data Tools Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Big Data Tools Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Big Data Tools […]