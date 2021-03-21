All news

Global Apparel and Footwear in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Lockdown in Argentina was one of the longest in the world and negatively impacted apparel and footwear sales. Physical stores remained closed for many months with a few opening mid-June in the Great Buenos Aires area. In the interior of the country the situation was initially a little less intense with physical stores opening before those in Great Buenos Aires. However, by the middle of the year the pandemic in this area was out of control requiring stores to close again for several weeks. Despi…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Apparel and Footwear in Argentina
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in The Americas – 2020
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS

….continued

