Global Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Next will focus on driving growth in internet retailing in the forecast period, with the company planning to invest GBP10 million in improving its website and in online marketing. The company also plans to focus on larger stores, planning to add around 350,000 sq ft of selling space in fiscal 2018. The company will also continue to upgrade quality in its long lead time range. These products are produced in Asian countries, with the company focusing on the direct sourcing of better quality textil…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009781-next-plc-in-apparel-and-footwear-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cloud-it-infrastructure-hardware-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-13

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gluten-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

NEXT PLC IN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR (UNITED KINGDOM)

Euromonitor International

January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Next Plc: Key Facts

Summary 2 Next Plc: Operational Indicators

Retail Operations

Summary 3 Next Plc: Retail Operational Indicators

Internet Strategy

Competitive Positioning

Summary 4 Next Plc: Competitive Position 2016

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105