Global Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

KIABI Europe SAS is unlikely to open new stores in France. In its home country, the apparel and footwear specialist retailers chain is more likely to invest further in its online stores in order to benefit from the growing numbers of French consumers who prefer internet retailing to store-based retailing when buying apparel and footwear. In order to compete for sales, the company is expected to continue launching colourful and dynamic collections in order to target young and trendy women.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

KIABI EUROPE SAS IN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR (FRANCE)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 KIABI Europe SAS: Key Facts
Summary 2 KIABI Europe SAS: Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Summary 3 KIABI Europe SAS: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 KIABI Europe SAS: Competitive Position 2016

….….Continued

 

