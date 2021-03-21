Global Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel is already very competitive and now players face increasing operating costs, a result of both the minimum wage for staff and commercial rental rates continuing to rise. Larger retailers have been able to cope with these changes as they can better negotiate rental rates, but mid-sized and small players struggle. The increasingly warm weather in recent years has also had an impact on value sales in the apparel and footwear specialist retailers…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/903021-apparel-and-footwear-specialist-retailers-in-israel

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bioplastic-utensils-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-softswitch-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Israel

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Rising operating costs, warmer weather affecting value growth of apparel and footwear specialist retailers

Domestic channel continues to see growing competition from abroad

Local players seek growth by strengthening online presence, expanding brick-and-mortar stores

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Fox Wizel continues to lead channel in 2019

Acquisitions, closures characterise apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel

More international players entering the channel, increasing pressure

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105