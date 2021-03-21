All news

Global Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel is already very competitive and now players face increasing operating costs, a result of both the minimum wage for staff and commercial rental rates continuing to rise. Larger retailers have been able to cope with these changes as they can better negotiate rental rates, but mid-sized and small players struggle. The increasingly warm weather in recent years has also had an impact on value sales in the apparel and footwear specialist retailers…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Israel
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Rising operating costs, warmer weather affecting value growth of apparel and footwear specialist retailers
Domestic channel continues to see growing competition from abroad
Local players seek growth by strengthening online presence, expanding brick-and-mortar stores
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Fox Wizel continues to lead channel in 2019
Acquisitions, closures characterise apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel
More international players entering the channel, increasing pressure
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 2 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019
Table 6 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019
Table 7 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024
Table 8 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

