Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market 2019 (%)
The global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Interior Systems
Engine & Powertrain
Front-/Rear-End
Steering

Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Meridian Lightweight Technologies
Georg Fischer
Handtmann Metallgusswerk GmbH
KSM Casting Group (CITIC)
Ryobi Group
Shiloh Industries
DGS Druckgussysteme AG
Gibbs Die Casting
Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

….continued

