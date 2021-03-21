All news

Global Beauty and Personal Care in China Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In response to COVID-19 China imposed a strict lockdown which resulted in stores being closed and consumers being forced to remain at home. As a result, many areas of beauty and personal care have seen sales growth slow considerably in 2020. With consumers forced to work from home and social engagements being put on hold personal grooming has become less of a priority with consumers therefore reducing their spending on products such as colour cosmetics and fragrances. Nevertheless, the rapid dev…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803607-beauty-and-personal-care-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Beauty and Personal Care in China

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

E-commerce a key driver of growth in beauty and personal care in 2019

Competitive landscape intensifies as domestic players make significant inroads

A young and engaged audience offers strong potential for the future of beauty and personal care in China

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

 

 

  ….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

