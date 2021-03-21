All news

Global Beauty and Personal Care in Poland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a heavy impact on sales of beauty and personal care in 2020, not only due to the lockdown but also rising economic uncertainty. While Poland has been less affected than many other countries, it is still expected to be hit hard economically, with the pandemic curbing consumption and investment and restricting production, trading, travel and tourism. Consequently, many consumers are likely to cut back on spending where possible and prioritise purchases of products t…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Beauty and Personal Care in Poland

June 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Demand boosted by economic growth and rising disposable incomes

Natural products in the spotlight

Rising image consciousness helps to fuel interest in new trends

CHART 1 eauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

 

