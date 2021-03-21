Global Beer in Lithuania Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Lithuaniareport offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non Alcoholic Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Beer in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

June 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Rising Demand for Lager Amongst Millennials

Mid-priced Lager To Be Most Dynamic

the Rise of Craft Beer

Competitive Landscape

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Leads

International Brands Outperform Domestic Brands

Both the Off-trade and On-trade Channels Perform Well

Category Background

….….continued

