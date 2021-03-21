All news

Global Beer in Lithuania Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Euromonitor International’s  Beer in Lithuaniareport offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non Alcoholic Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

 Beer in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

June 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Rising Demand for Lager Amongst Millennials

Mid-priced Lager To Be Most Dynamic

the Rise of Craft Beer

Competitive Landscape

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Leads

International Brands Outperform Domestic Brands

Both the Off-trade and On-trade Channels Perform Well

Category Background

  ….….continued

