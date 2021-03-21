Global Beer in Slovenia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803196-beer-in-slovenia
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non Alcoholic Beer, Stout.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-it-asset-disposition-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-04
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-energy-efficiency-services-market-growth-opportunities-2021-2027-share-revenue-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-15
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
BEER IN SLOVENIA
Euromonitor International
June 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Non-lager Beer Appeals To Millennial Consumers
Imported Lagers Gaining Sales Share
Sunny Weather Fuels Sales, But Potential Pitfalls Remain
Competitive Landscape
Pivovarna Laško Union Continues To Dominate Sales
Private Label Ranges Pouring Into Economy Lager
Increasing Saturation, But Some Areas Offer Growth Opportunities
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2017
….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/