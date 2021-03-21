All news

Global Beer in Slovenia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non Alcoholic Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

BEER IN SLOVENIA

Euromonitor International

June 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Non-lager Beer Appeals To Millennial Consumers

Imported Lagers Gaining Sales Share

Sunny Weather Fuels Sales, But Potential Pitfalls Remain

Competitive Landscape

Pivovarna Laško Union Continues To Dominate Sales

Private Label Ranges Pouring Into Economy Lager

Increasing Saturation, But Some Areas Offer Growth Opportunities

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2017

 

