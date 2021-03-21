All news

Global Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market in China Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Behentrimonium Methosulfate is a waxy substance derived from colza oil extracted from the Colza plant, white to pale yellow solid, and used in conditioners, shampoos hair conditioning and skin care products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Behentrimonium Methosulfate in China, including the following market information:
China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Behentrimonium Methosulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Behentrimonium Methosulfate production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
BTMS-25
BTMS-50

China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hair Care
Skin Care

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Clariant(DE)
Croda(UK)
Evonik Industries(DE)
Global Seven, Inc(US)
KCI Ltd(KR)
Koster Keunen(US)
Miwon Commercial(KR)
AQIA(BR)
Mapric(BR)
Solvay(BE)

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…continued

