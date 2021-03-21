All news

Global Bonia Corp Bhd in Personal Accessories (Malaysia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Bonia Corp Bhd in Personal Accessories (Malaysia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Bonia aims to increase brand awareness through investment in advertising and promotional campaigns in Malaysia during 2017. While loss-making stores will continue to be shut down, the company is looking to increase its online presence by focusing on marketing activities generated through online stores.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1685987-bonia-corp-bhd-in-personal-accessories-malaysia

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vaginal-speculum-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-robotics-software-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

Table of Contents

BONIA CORP BHD IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (MALAYSIA)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Bonia Corp Bhd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Bonia Corp Bhd: Operational Indicators

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Infertility Drugs Market Set For Remarkable Growth, Trends, and Forecast Period 2021–2027 – Globalmarketers

alex

Global Infertility Drugs Market Research Report Analysis is a comprehensive survey focused on global market trends and growth opportunities. The report gives an outline and detailed Infertility Drugs segmentation by type, application, and study area. The Infertility Drugs market is expected to show a high growth trend during the forecast period. This report analyzes development […]
All news

Dried Berries Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Dole, Mariani Packing Co Inc., Arimex Ltd, Olam International Ltd, National Raisin Company

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Dried Berries Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Dried Berries market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and […]
All news

Aerosol Actuators Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Aerosol Actuators Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors highlighting the positive and negative […]