Global Bonia Corp Bhd in Personal Accessories (Malaysia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Bonia aims to increase brand awareness through investment in advertising and promotional campaigns in Malaysia during 2017. While loss-making stores will continue to be shut down, the company is looking to increase its online presence by focusing on marketing activities generated through online stores.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1685987-bonia-corp-bhd-in-personal-accessories-malaysia

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vaginal-speculum-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-robotics-software-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

Table of Contents

BONIA CORP BHD IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (MALAYSIA)

Euromonitor International

July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Bonia Corp Bhd: Key Facts

Summary 2 Bonia Corp Bhd: Operational Indicators

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105