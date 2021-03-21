All news

Global Breakfast Cereals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Breakfast cereals in Latin America is largely dependent on two markets – Mexico and Brazil. Brazil is slowly recovering from an economic crisis, while the category is developing further in other regional markets, thus stronger growth is predicted over 2019-2024. While lifestyle trends such as convenience and healthiness are evident and play an important role in future prospects, the most important drivers for growth will be increasing GDP and growing populations.

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Latin America global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Breakfast Cereals in Latin America
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

All news

