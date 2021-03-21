All news

Global Business Services Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Other Business Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Call Centres, Fashion, Graphic Design and Other Business Activities, Secretarial and Translation Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Business Services market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

OTHER BUSINESS SERVICES IN INDIA: ISIC 7499
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Industry Overview
Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2010-2015
Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2000-2020
Import and Export
Table 3 Import and Export 2010-2015
Chart 2 Import vs Export Growth 2000-2015
Market and Buyers
Table 4 Key Market Indicators 2010-2015
Table 5 Key Market Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Households
Table 6 Households: Key Statistics 2010-2015
Chart 3 Household Expenditure on Other Business Services vs GDP 2000-2020
Chart 4 Household Expenditure on Other Business Services vs Population 2000-2020

