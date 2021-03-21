Global Chocolate Confectionery in Pakistan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Chocolate confectionery will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in 2020, with a nationwide lockdown lasting from March to May followed by local lockdowns in areas where cases flared up once more. During this time, the consumption of chocolate confectionery was heavily impacted by the closure of schools and recreational facilities, with this impacting consumption frequency. A relative lack of social occasions will also impact demand in 2020, resulting in fewer gift purch…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369481-chocolate-confectionery-in-pakistan

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-safety-prefilled-syringes-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-billing-software-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

Table of Contents

Chocolate Confectionery in Pakistan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown impacts retail volume sales while new legislation impacts many imported brands in 2020

Mondelez extends dominance in 2020 thanks to innovative new product development

Ismail benefits from focus on climate-friendly compound chocolate and from increasingly targeting adults

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumisation continues but price-sensitivity will ensure continued popularity of low-priced chocolate confectionery in forecast period

Tablet players continue to combat seasonality via cold storage solutions

Counterfeits pose competition but rise of modern grocery retailers offers hope

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105