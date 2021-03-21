Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market , Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

This report studies the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market, Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Data Loggers and Sensors

RFID Devices

Telemetry and Telematics Devices

Networking Devices

Dumb Indicator

Cellular Connected Devices

Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverages

Pharma and Healthcare

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sensitech

ORBCOMM

Testo

Emerson

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Nietzsche Enterprise

Haier Biomedical

Temptime

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

Dickson

Omega

Oceasoft

Hanwell Solutions

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Duoxieyun

ZeDA Instruments

Spotsee

Controlant Ehf

Infratab

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

Rotronic

Jucsan

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Companies

….continued

