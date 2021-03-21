Global Colour Cosmetics in Poland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Colour cosmetics sales continue to rise at a healthy rate in Poland, fuelled by rising disposable incomes and image awareness, especially among younger consumers. Value growth is particularly strong due to rising prices, with manufacturers trying to compete not only on price, but also by providing added value and multi-functionality.
Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Colour Cosmetics in Poland
Euromonitor International
June 2020
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
New innovative home beauty treatments attracting consumers
Strong advertising key to attracting consumers within highly competitive category
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within colour cosmetics
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
