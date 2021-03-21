All news

Global Consumer Appliances in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Overall, consumer appliances has been negatively impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19, as most product areas have witnessed volume decline. The main reason for this has been due to store closures due to lockdown regulations. Between the months of March and April, all non-essential stores were forced to close which meant consumers had limited access to consumer appliances during these months. Although sales rebounded in May upon the reopening of stores, this was not enough to compensate for the l…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Appliances in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer appliances?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020
Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020
Table 3 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025
Table 4 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 5 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2015-2020….….continued

 

