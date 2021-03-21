All news

Global Consumer Appliances in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Consumer appliances maintained solid retail volume growth in Vietnam in 2020, with a growth rate only marginally lower than that seen in the previous year. However, the performances of major appliances and small appliances widely diverged. Despite the strong performance of the Vietnamese government in terms of controlling COVID-19, and the need for only short lockdowns, many consumers still hesitated to purchase big-ticket items such as major appliances, and only purchased products if absolutely…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Appliances in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

Consumer Appliances in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer appliances?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020
Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020
Table 3 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025
Table 4 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 5 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2015-2020….….continued

 

