Global Consumer Health Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Consumer health has seen slightly higher growth overall in current value terms in 2020 compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, growth has remained largely in line with the review period average, with economic pressures preventing any more significant gains. When COVID-19 first appeared in South Africa there was some initial stockpiling and panic buying of products that treat the main symptoms of the virus, such as cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies and analgesics. Products which s…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in South Africa
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for analgesics rises as COVID-19 spreads
Codeine-containing analgesics switched to prescription-only medicines
Adcock Ingram retains the lead despite facing numerous challenges
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Analgesics expected to remain a staple of consumer health in South Africa
Paediatric analgesics offers strong growth potential
Calpol moves into adult analgesics as GSK looks to gain ground over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales rise with cough/cold remedies believed to treat some symptoms of COVID-19
Codeine containing OTC cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies switched to prescription-only status
Adcock Ingram retains the lead but loses share as it comes under pressure from numerous challenges
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Outlook positive with consumers happy to self-medicate for coughs and colds
Allergy remedies expected to see ongoing rise in demand as number of sufferers grows
Social media helping to create a more approachable image for brands
CATEGORY DATA
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 19 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Overall growth slows as consumers remain at home
Questions raised as Zantac is recalled from the market
Multinationals retain their stronghold as GSK continues to expand its range
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Busy lives and unhealthy diets set to drive demand
Antacids expected to strengthen its position thanks to self-medication trend
Potential of digestive remedies expected to encourage more investment from retailers and manufacturers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 25 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Panic buying seen as consumers show concern over supply issues
Natural ingredients and online research key trends in dermatologicals in 2020
Johnson & Johnson retains the lead despite supply challenges
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic pressures could limit the growth of dermatologicals
Dermatologicals set to benefit from a top-to-toe focus on skin health
Foot health expected to receive greater focus as consumers become more active
CATEGORY DATA
Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 31 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
South Africa bans tobacco sales for six months in response to COVID-19
Almost a million smokers quit as ban is introduced, with the immediate threat of COVID-19 adding further incentive to quit
Johnson & Johnson benefits from its near monopoly as ban drives spike in demand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sales of NRT smoking cessation aids expected to stagnate over the forecast period
Tougher new tobacco regulations could benefit NRT smoking cessation aids
NRT smoking cessation aids expected to become more diverse
CATEGORY INDICATORS
….continued
