Global Consumer Health Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Consumer health has seen slightly higher growth overall in current value terms in 2020 compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, growth has remained largely in line with the review period average, with economic pressures preventing any more significant gains. When COVID-19 first appeared in South Africa there was some initial stockpiling and panic buying of products that treat the main symptoms of the virus, such as cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies and analgesics. Products which s…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in South Africa

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for analgesics rises as COVID-19 spreads

Codeine-containing analgesics switched to prescription-only medicines

Adcock Ingram retains the lead despite facing numerous challenges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Analgesics expected to remain a staple of consumer health in South Africa

Paediatric analgesics offers strong growth potential

Calpol moves into adult analgesics as GSK looks to gain ground over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales rise with cough/cold remedies believed to treat some symptoms of COVID-19

Codeine containing OTC cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies switched to prescription-only status

Adcock Ingram retains the lead but loses share as it comes under pressure from numerous challenges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Outlook positive with consumers happy to self-medicate for coughs and colds

Allergy remedies expected to see ongoing rise in demand as number of sufferers grows

Social media helping to create a more approachable image for brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Overall growth slows as consumers remain at home

Questions raised as Zantac is recalled from the market

Multinationals retain their stronghold as GSK continues to expand its range

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Busy lives and unhealthy diets set to drive demand

Antacids expected to strengthen its position thanks to self-medication trend

Potential of digestive remedies expected to encourage more investment from retailers and manufacturers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Panic buying seen as consumers show concern over supply issues

Natural ingredients and online research key trends in dermatologicals in 2020

Johnson & Johnson retains the lead despite supply challenges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic pressures could limit the growth of dermatologicals

Dermatologicals set to benefit from a top-to-toe focus on skin health

Foot health expected to receive greater focus as consumers become more active

CATEGORY DATA

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

South Africa bans tobacco sales for six months in response to COVID-19

Almost a million smokers quit as ban is introduced, with the immediate threat of COVID-19 adding further incentive to quit

Johnson & Johnson benefits from its near monopoly as ban drives spike in demand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales of NRT smoking cessation aids expected to stagnate over the forecast period

Tougher new tobacco regulations could benefit NRT smoking cessation aids

NRT smoking cessation aids expected to become more diverse

CATEGORY INDICATORS

….continued

