Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market , Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Controlled atmosphere furnaces have a high percentage of nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, & helium (flushing) and almost no oxygen (inert), or a gas mixture or vacuum to achieve the desired product finish. The oxygen will need to be accurately measured, whilst the nitrogen is controlled and regulated to ensure the correct atmosphere is maintained and running costs are kept to a minimum. Controlled atmosphere furnaces are used in applications such as the manufacturing of metal products, where a specialised environment is required within the ovens and furnaces to achieve the desired product finish.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Horizontal Type

Vertical Type

Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Laboratory

Metallurgical Industry

Automotive Industry

General Manufacturing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ipsen

DOWA Thermotech

SCHMID

KANTO YAKIN KOGYO

Aichelin Heat Treatment System

IVA Schmetz

Fengdong

TLON Technical Furnaces

Shichuang

BTU

Abbott Furnace

CARBOLITE GERO

Centorr Vacuum

MRF

Jiangsu KingkindIndustrial Furnace

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Horizontal Type

4.1.3 Vertical Type

4.2 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued

