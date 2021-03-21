All news

Global Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market , Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Controlled atmosphere furnaces have a high percentage of nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, & helium (flushing) and almost no oxygen (inert), or a gas mixture or vacuum to achieve the desired product finish. The oxygen will need to be accurately measured, whilst the nitrogen is controlled and regulated to ensure the correct atmosphere is maintained and running costs are kept to a minimum. Controlled atmosphere furnaces are used in applications such as the manufacturing of metal products, where a specialised environment is required within the ovens and furnaces to achieve the desired product finish.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces in India, including the following market information:
India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Horizontal Type
Vertical Type

India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Laboratory
Metallurgical Industry
Automotive Industry
General Manufacturing
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ipsen
DOWA Thermotech
SCHMID
KANTO YAKIN KOGYO
Aichelin Heat Treatment System
IVA Schmetz
Fengdong
TLON Technical Furnaces
Shichuang
BTU
Abbott Furnace
CARBOLITE GERO
Centorr Vacuum
MRF
Jiangsu KingkindIndustrial Furnace

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Overall Market Size
2.1 India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Horizontal Type
4.1.3 Vertical Type
4.2 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Laboratory
5.1.3 Metallurgical Industry
5.1.4 Automotive Industry
5.1.5 General Manufacturing
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – India Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued

