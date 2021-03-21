Global CTI Cía Tecno Industrial SA in Consumer Appliances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

CTI Cía Tecno Industrial (an Electrolux company since 2011) is expanding its product range in most categories to capture a larger share of higher-priced products, and to continue attracting middle- to low-income consumers. At the same time, it continues to focus on its relationships with the main distributors, securing the best locations in stores and permanently participating in promotions, discounts and bundling. This way, it expects to continue positioning its Somela, Fensa and Mademsa brands…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947232-cti-cia-tecno-industrial-sa-in-consumer-appliances-chile

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-running-apps-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2029-2021-03-13

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-speed-cameras-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CTI CÍA TECNO INDUSTRIAL SA IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (CHILE)

Euromonitor International

January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 CTI Cía Tecno Industrial SA: Key Facts

Summary 2 CTI Cía Tecno Industrial SA: Operational Indicators

Production

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 CTI Cía Tecno Industrial SA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105