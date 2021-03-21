All news

Global CTI Cía Tecno Industrial SA in Consumer Appliances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

CTI Cía Tecno Industrial (an Electrolux company since 2011) is expanding its product range in most categories to capture a larger share of higher-priced products, and to continue attracting middle- to low-income consumers. At the same time, it continues to focus on its relationships with the main distributors, securing the best locations in stores and permanently participating in promotions, discounts and bundling. This way, it expects to continue positioning its Somela, Fensa and Mademsa brands…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

CTI CÍA TECNO INDUSTRIAL SA IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (CHILE)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 CTI Cía Tecno Industrial SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 CTI Cía Tecno Industrial SA: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 CTI Cía Tecno Industrial SA: Competitive Position 2016

