Global Dedeman SRL in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Dedeman maintained its lead in home and garden specialist retailers, and its expansion ensured it held a competitive position in overall retailing in 2016. The company has national coverage, and aims to develop further by opening new outlets. Heavy advertising campaigns under the motto “Dedicated to your plans” consolidated its position. Moldova is a new destination for Dedeman, which is expected to open its first store in Chisinau. The company is also expected to seek to drive sales in internet…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

DEDEMAN SRL IN RETAILING (ROMANIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Dedeman SRL: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Dedeman SRL: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Dedeman SRL: Competitive Position 2016

