Global Dental Drug Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

There are a number of different drugs that dentist may prescribe, depending on patient’s condition. Some medications are prescribed to fight certain oral diseases, to prevent or treat infections, or to control pain and relieve anxiety. The dose of the drugs and instructions on how to take them will differ from patient to patient, depending on what the drug is being used for, patient’s age, weight, and other considerations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Drug in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Dental Drug Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Dental Drug Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Thailand Dental Drug Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Dental Drug Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dental Drug production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Dental Drug Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Dental Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
OTC
Prescription Product

Thailand Dental Drug Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Dental Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Drugstores

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Dental Drug Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Dental Drug Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Dental Drug Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Thailand Dental Drug Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Merck
Bayer
J&J
GSK
3M
Sunstar
Colgate-Palmolive
DenMat
Showa Yakuhin Kako
Bausch Health
Septodont
Roche
PerioChip
Hutchison China MediTech
Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical
Acteon
Xttrium Laboratorie

