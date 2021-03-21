Global Dental Drug Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

There are a number of different drugs that dentist may prescribe, depending on patient’s condition. Some medications are prescribed to fight certain oral diseases, to prevent or treat infections, or to control pain and relieve anxiety. The dose of the drugs and instructions on how to take them will differ from patient to patient, depending on what the drug is being used for, patient’s age, weight, and other considerations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Drug in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Dental Drug Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Dental Drug Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Dental Drug Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Dental Drug Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dental Drug production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Dental Drug Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Dental Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

OTC

Prescription Product

Thailand Dental Drug Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Dental Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Drugstores

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dental Drug Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dental Drug Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Dental Drug Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Dental Drug Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Merck

Bayer

J&J

GSK

3M

Sunstar

Colgate-Palmolive

DenMat

Showa Yakuhin Kako

Bausch Health

Septodont

Roche

PerioChip

Hutchison China MediTech

Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical

Acteon

Xttrium Laboratorie

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Drug Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Dental Drug Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Dental Drug Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Dental Drug Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Dental Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Dental Drug Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Drug Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Dental Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Dental Drug Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Dental Drug Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Dental Drug Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Drug Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

…..continued

