Global Deodorants in Poland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Deodorants continues to grow at a stable pace in Poland. Consumers are placing more and more importance on personal hygiene, with increasing disposable incomes allowing for the purchasing of better quality products. Antiperspirant deodorant sprays remains the most popular format, although other forms of application (sticks, roll-on, etc.) are seeing slightly faster growth. Relatively new formats such as deodorant creams are also becoming increasingly popular. In addition to the effectiveness of…

Euromonitor International’s Deodorants in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Deodorants in Poland

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Rising disposable incomes and image awareness boost demand for deodorants

New aluminium free brands attract health conscious consumers

Wide distribution and innovation key in highly competitive market

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within deodorants

 

