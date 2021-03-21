Global Deodorants in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Deodorant sprays continue to dominate the category, remaining the most popular format by far, followed by deodorant roll-ons, largely due to these formats offering more convenience, wider availability and greater brand variety. While value sales and unit prices rose in 2019, all categories besides the small creams and pumps formats saw volume sales decline in 2019 as a result of consumers using deodorant more infrequently. This drop in volumes was also heightened by consumers moving away from co…

Euromonitor International’s Deodorants in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Deodorants in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

June 2020

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Natural deodorants freshen up the category, as consumers use deodorants less often but want more from them

On-the-go lifestyles raise the need for convenience

Multinationals lose out on sales to smaller players, so that major brands get innovative and aluminium-free

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

